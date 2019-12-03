|
|
Mary Barnhart Mary J. Barnhart, 84, of Granite City, born August 16, 1935 to the late Paul R. and Katherine (nee Mikulas) Cuvar Sr., passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Maryville. Mary married the love of her life, the late Richard Barnhart on August 5, 1955. She worked her entire career as an LPN with St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Granite City and she was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City, IL. Mary is survived by her daughter, Paula (John) Prusacki of Edwardsville; son Michael Barnhart of Granite City; grandchildren, Jacob (Camiron) Prusachi; Lesa Prusacki; Kari (Eric) Everman; and great-grand children, Ava and Garrick Prusacki. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary is preceded in death by her siblings, Paul Cuvar Jr; Edward Cuvar; and Evelyn Cuvar. Services: A private graveside service will be conducted at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL at a later date with Pastor Heath Curtis officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019