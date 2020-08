BEER - Mary T. Beer, nee Athmer, age 60, of Germantown, passed away August 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 26, 1959. Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Graveside service will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home



