Mary Beth Rensing
December 23, 1946 - October 12, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Mary Beth Rensing, age 73, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Monday, October 12th, 2020. She was born in Belleville, IL, to Adolph "Vin" and Violet "Vi" Rensing (nee Villhard) on December 23rd, 1946.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vin and Vi Rensing, and her sisters Sandra S. Rensing and Janet L. Rensing. Mary Beth is survived by her loving sisters Jo Anne Rensing, Karen Rensing and Patti Rensing; her beloved god-daughter Amanda (Michael) Vogel; Amanda's children, Tyler and Madalynn Eschman and Dorothy Vogel; Keith Eschman; and uncle John Villhard. Mary Beth was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary Beth was a member of the Gabrielettes All-Girl Drum and Bugle Corp in her younger years; she also enjoyed playing cards and solving crossword puzzles, but most all, she adored spending time with her god-daughter Amanda and her three children.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Diabetes Association
.
A funeral service will take place at a later date, followed by inurnment at Green Mount Cemetery.