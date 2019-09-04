|
BISSO - Mary Bisso Arnotti, 96, Collinsville, IL passed away Agusut 31, 2019. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL and from again from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral service 11:30 a.m., Friday, September. 6, 2019 at the church. Interment in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arrangements by Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019