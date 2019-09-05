|
|
Mary Bisso Mary Bisso, nee Arnotti, 96, of Collinsville, IL, born on April 22, 1923 in Collinsville, IL, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Collinsville. Mary was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville, IL; member of VFW Post 5691 Ladies Auxiliary Collinsville, IL; American Legion Post 365 Ladies Auxiliary Collinsville, IL and BETA SIGMA PHI. She enjoyed playing cards and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Albert Bisso whom she married on October 19, 1990 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville, IL and died on August 27, 2010; her parents, Joseph and Josephine, nee Nigra, Arnotti and a brother, Paul Arnotti. Surviving are her daughters, Diane (Henry) Martin of Collinsville, IL and Jan Laswell of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Jesse L. (Chelsea) Laswell of Reston, VA, Jill (Chuck) Bryant of St. Louis, MO, Garrett Scott of Seattle, WA and Jen (Grahm) Underwood of Collinsville, IL; great grandchildren, Spencer Underwood and Marlo Underwood and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL and from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. Kyle Wright II officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019