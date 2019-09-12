|
|
Mary Bohn Mary Jane Bohn, 94 of Collinsville, IL passed away on September 9, 2019 in Glen Carbon, IL. Mary Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and playing cards with her friends. She created beautiful counted cross stitch projects as well as crocheting many afghans. Also, sheworked for many years as the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Bohn Foundry. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence; her father,Otto Helldoerfer; mother, Florence Helldoerfer (neeVanderPluym); and son,Gary L. Bohn. She is survived by her loving daughter, Judy Hoffmann (Charles) of Collinsville, IL; daughter in-law Patricia Bohn of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Nathan, Ben, Emilie, Robyn, Rachel, Erin and Jacki; and her great grandchildren, Max, Henry, Sam, Brooks and Bennett. Condolences may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com In Lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Masses. Visitation: will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:30am 10:30am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Mass immediately following at 10:30am. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019