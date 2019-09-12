Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Bohn Obituary
Mary Bohn Mary Jane Bohn, 94 of Collinsville, IL passed away on September 9, 2019 in Glen Carbon, IL. Mary Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and playing cards with her friends. She created beautiful counted cross stitch projects as well as crocheting many afghans. Also, sheworked for many years as the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Bohn Foundry. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence; her father,Otto Helldoerfer; mother, Florence Helldoerfer (neeVanderPluym); and son,Gary L. Bohn. She is survived by her loving daughter, Judy Hoffmann (Charles) of Collinsville, IL; daughter in-law Patricia Bohn of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Nathan, Ben, Emilie, Robyn, Rachel, Erin and Jacki; and her great grandchildren, Max, Henry, Sam, Brooks and Bennett. Condolences may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com In Lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Masses. Visitation: will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:30am 10:30am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Mass immediately following at 10:30am. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herr Funeral Home
Download Now