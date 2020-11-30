Mary C. MundyMarch 8, 1945 - November 27, 2020Belleville, Illinois - Mary C. Mundy (nee Hallows) 75, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence. She was born in East St. Louis, IL, on March 8, 1945 to Arthur and Helen Hallows.Mary graduated from St. Theresa's Academy in 1963. She was an administrative assistant with Armstrong Teasdale Law Firm in St. Louis before retiring in 2010. She became the first associate member of the Signal Hill Fire Department in 1993. She was a beloved mother and grandmother.She is preceded in death by her father Arthur Hallows and mother Helen Welle (nee Burger).She is survived by her son Michael Elliff and partner Whaley Winborne of Belleville, special friend Craig Wren of Belleville, son Thomas (Lee Ann) Elliff of Belleville, grandchildren Morgan Elliff and Mitchell Elliff of Belleville, cousins Patricia (Robert) Kurilla and Michelle Mayer of Granite City, and brother Jim (Chris) Kearns of Waterloo.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.Inurnment to take place at Valhalla Gardens of Memory at a later date.