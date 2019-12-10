|
|
Mary Carlyle Mary M. Carlyle, nee Easton, 65, of Coulterville, IL, born on December 18, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Heartland Regional Medical Center, Marion, IL. Mary was born to Robert and Lorene Easton in E St. Louis, IL and was one of 11 children, Robert (Barbara) Easton, Andrew (Betty) Easton, Jacob (Marlene) Easton, Phillip (Brenda) Easton, Sharon (Harold) Downs, Rebecca (Richard) Gregory, and Mary Carlyle (Richard). She spent her childhood living in East St. Louis, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant sister, Sandra Kay Easton; and her brothers, Michael Easton and James Easton. At many family get togethers her voice could be heard singing in phenomenal sibling harmony. On August 18, 1970 she married the love of her life, Richard Carlyle. She has often spoke of how no one had a better husband than she did. She was his Maggie, and he proved his great love her in the constant care he provided for her, refusing to leave her side. To this union were added three children, Tammy (Chris) Rieckenberg of Coulterville, IL, Richard Carlyle, II (Susie Nichols) of San Antonio, TX, and Timothy R. (Jill) Carlyle of Sparta, IL. Mary is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Christian Carlyle. There was nothing Mary enjoyed more than spending time with her family. She thrived on sitting around visiting, taking camping trips, cooking their favorite foods, and was even willing to sacrifice and play a Nancy Drew computer game just to be with them. She was a stay at home mom, putting her energy into raising her kids until her husband retired. At that point, she decided she wanted to work outside the home. She worked for 9 years at Casey's, and was a bright spot to a lot of people going through their morning routine. You can't talk about Mary's life without explaining how much she loved her Lord! She was a faithful member of Victory Apostolic Church for 35 years. She was eager to give testimony of all that God had done for her. She will greatly missed by her church family. She was a very proud grandmother to Victoria (Sterling) Snyder, Christopher Jordan Rieckenberg, Olivia Rieckenberg, Richard Carlyle III, Zachary Carlyle, and Mackayla Carlyle. She became a great grandmother to Serenity Carlyle in April, 2019. Mary is an example of a life well lived and is with her savior, reunited with loved ones who have gone before her! Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4-8pm at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1pm at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Rick Hensley officiating. Interment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019