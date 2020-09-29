Mary Chambers Mary Louise Chambers, nee Deese, 89, of Greenville, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born July 16, 1931, in Atmore, AL, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Chambers was the former owner and operator of Discount Fabrics in Belleville. She was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister until her illness. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Claude C. Chambers, two daughters, Betty Hunter and Claudette Chambers; a son, Claude (Sonny) Chambers Jr.; her parents, Willie and Earnesttine, nee Shephard, Deese; and two brothers, Robert and Janez Hawthrone. She leaves to forever cherish her loving memories and embrace her legacy, a son, Keith Chambers; four daughters, Maggie Bufford, Debbie Bland, Barbara (Jarvis) Robinson, and Margaret Moore; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Pearlene Appling; a brother, Donald Ray (Lillian) Hawthrone; eight godchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: A graveside service will be at 12 noon Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL, with Deacon Wayne Weiler officiating.