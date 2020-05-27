Mary Jane Christ Mary Jane Christ, nee Klucker, 81, of Belleville, IL, born May 24, 1939, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Christ provided childcare in her home for many children for more than 40 years. She was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Mary Jane and her husband enjoyed motorcycle riding and were members of the Goldwing Touring Association for 13 years. She was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and a devoted grandmother who never missed a sporting or musical event. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert G. Christ; her parents, Herbert and Mary Margaret, nee McCauley, Klucker; a brother, Thomas Klucker, a sister-in-law, Jan Mank; and a brother-in-law, Joe Fellner. Surviving are her husband of 62 years, LaVerne J. Christ, whom she married on June 26, 1957; three daughters, Sue (Ken) Webb of Benton, AR, Nancy Terveer of O'Fallon, IL, and Peggy (Mike) Joiner of McDonnough, GA; two sons, Mike (Wendy) Christ of Swansea, IL, and Joe (Lauren) Christ of Freeburg, IL; a daughter-in-law, Kim Campbell Christ of Belleville, IL;13 grandchildren, Kyle (Sara) Webb, Annemarie (Andrew) Rains, Logan (Brittany) Webb, Claire Terveer, Mariah Christ, Matthew Terveer, Sarah Joiner, Andrew Joiner, Nicholas Christ, Abby Christ, Luke Schaefer Christ, Samara Schaefer Christ, and Gracyn Schaefer -Christ; three great-grandchildren, Noah Webb, Ethan Webb, and Remy Webb; three brothers, Bill (Judy) Klucker of Richmond, VA, Roger (Julia) Klucker of Belleville, IL, and Steve (Becky) Klucker of Belleville, IL; a sister, Gerry (Bob) Hobbs of Troy, IL; a sister-in-law, Martha Fellner of Belleville, IL; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Sue Ellen) Christ of Burlington, IA, and Kenny Mank of Damiansville, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private on Thursday, May 28, 2020. For information about viewing a live video of the funeral service, please contact George Renner & Sons Funeral Home at 618-233-5400. Burial will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 27, 2020.