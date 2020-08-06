Mary Crayne

CRAYNE- Mary Ann Crayne, age 74, of Granite City, IL, passed away on August 3, 2020. Private visitation will be held on August 7, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL, with a second private visitation being held on August 8, 2020 at Day Macz Funeral Home, 311 N. Pine, Sandoval, IL. In celebration of her life, a private funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday at Day Macz Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sandoval Cemetery in Sandoval, IL.



