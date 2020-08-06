1/
Mary Crayne
CRAYNE- Mary Ann Crayne, age 74, of Granite City, IL, passed away on August 3, 2020. Private visitation will be held on August 7, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL, with a second private visitation being held on August 8, 2020 at Day Macz Funeral Home, 311 N. Pine, Sandoval, IL. In celebration of her life, a private funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday at Day Macz Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sandoval Cemetery in Sandoval, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
Irwin Chapel
AUG
8
Visitation
Day Macz Funeral Home
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
Day Macz Funeral Home
