Mary "Mickey" Curtis Mary (Mickey) Kathryn Curtis, nee Yeske, age 84, of Belleville, IL, born on June 22nd, 1935 in Belleville, IL, died on February 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's hospital in O'Fallon, IL surrounded by her loved ones. Mary was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Philip Yeske & Alice (Homer) Lortz nee Borger; and her husband, Charles. Mary is survived by her sons Brad (Melissa) and Thomas; daughter Lisa; grandchildren Lauren, Brad, and Jennifer (Orion); great grandchildren Alexandra, Ashton, and Juliana; and her favorite cat Max. Mary was raised in Freeburg, IL where she had deep roots. She attended Freeburg High School where she was a proud majorette in the marching band. After marrying Charles she threw all her energies into raising their children. Open to all the neighboring children, their house on Bristow Street in Belleville created many lasting stories. Mary and Chuck worked together tirelessly for over 60 years to own and operate Carpet Mart of Belleville. Mary loved to travel and has hundreds of pictures from just as many places, always bringing a family member along to share in the adventure and make lasting memories. She will always be remembered as "Mother Mary" to all of the countless employees that have become family over the years at Carpet Mart. Her listening ear always made you feel heard and her generous nature will never be forgotten. Visitation: Please join us in celebrating her life. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21st, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Valhalla Gardens, Belleville, IL. Service: Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 with burial to follow
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020