Mary Duncan Mary E. Duncan, 72, of Belleville, Illinois, born May 19, 1947 in Eldorado, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois. Mary was a faithful member of Union United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois, where she was involved with the Deborah Circle group. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Rob Morris Chapter 98. She was a dedicated, hardworking woman, who loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Cecil Tolley; her dad, Paul Robinson, and her former husband and father of her daughter, Joseph C. Duncan. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ronda Lynn Bailey, nee Duncan, of Swansea, Illinois, her mother Edith L. Robinson, of Swansea, Illinois; her grandchildren, Austin (Sabrina) Bailey and Logan Joseph Bailey; one great grandson, Colten Gerald Bailey; her two sisters, Elizabeth Ann (Ron) Kennon and Paula (Joseph) Burch; her niece and nephews, Rebecca (Kent) James, Joseph Burch and Justin Kennon; two great nephews, Gavin and Grant; and many other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to Boys Town or . Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois with Pastor Harvey Gaither officiating. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019