Mary Dunnavant Mary E. (McCord) Dunnavant, 68, formerly of Fairmont City, Illinois passed away Thursday, May 30th, 2019 in Collinsville, Illinois. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 27th, 1950 to Charles and Annalene (Taylor) McCord. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ronald Dunnavant, and one brother, Charles Wayne McCord. Mary is survived by children, George "Buster" (Diane Martinez) Letford of Collinsville, Illinois, Christy Letford of Collinsville, Illinois, step-children, Ronald Dunnavant, Jr., of Granite City, Illinois, and Donald Dunnavant of Granite City, Illinois. She is further survived by grandchildren, Layton Letford, Hailey Bishop, Smantha Holloway, Chaylynn Pratt, Chaise Pratt, Zachariah, Jeremiah and Josiah Holloway, and Aaron Martinez. Mary was a homemaker, and a member of the Moose Lodge in Caseyville, Illinois. A Special Thank You to Diane Martinez for all your love and support to Mary. The family would also like to acknowledge everyone for their thoughts and prayers for Mary. Memorials may be made in Mary's name to the . Visitatiom: Visitation will be Monday, June 3rd, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 2, 2019