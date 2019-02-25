Mary Evelyn Barbee Mary Barbee, age 85, of Belleville, IL, born on November 23, 1933 in East. St. Louis, IL, died on February 23, 2019 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gerald Barbee; parents, Lyman and Pearl, nee Johnston, Walker; four brothers and one sister. Evelyn is survived by her children, Karen Bartoni of Belleville, IL and Sharon Barbee of St. James, MO; grandchildren, Jarrett (Kristen) Clark, Brittany Newlin, Wesley Clark and Cody Newlin; great grandchildren, Catelin, Ryan, Eleanor, Grayson and Genevieve; brothers Robert (Carol) Walker and Kenneth Walker Jr.; sister-in law Louise Walker; brother-in- law Robert Donnell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews Evelyn was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church Fairview Heights. Evelyn began her career working as an accountant for Gardner Advertising, St. Louis, MO. She later worked at First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights as an accountant from where she retired. Evelyn volunteered as the treasurer of the Fairview Heights Food Pantry for many years. She was an avid quilter volunteering, her time and love making thousands of Linus blankets for children. The family would like to thank Jocelyn Prince and Heartland Hospice for the loving and dedicated care of our mother. Memorials may be made to the Fairview Heights Food Pantry or the Towerview Baptist Church, Shiloh, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10:00am -11:00am at First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, IL Funeral: Service will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Dr. Jim Kerr officiating. Interment will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 25, 2019