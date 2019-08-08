|
Mary Earls Mary "Prue" Prudence Earls nee: Hoover, 90, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:55 a.m. Tues. Aug. 6, 2019 at Stearns Nursing & Rehab in Granite City. She was born Aug. 18, 1928 in Granite City to the late Samuel & Elna (Mortenson) Hoover. Prue retired as a chemist for Mallinckrodt and went on to be a case worker for the State of IL. Upon her 2nd retirement she continued to be extremely active. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, served as a Girl Scout Leader for 25 years, volunteered and served on the board of Community Care, served as an election judge for over 20 years, was a member of the Rebekahs and the Red Hat Society and was active with TWIGS. She also loved traveling the world, playing in her pinochle clubs and being involved with various other organizations. She is survived by a daughter: Mary (Thomas) Miks of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Kristen (Nick) Wainscott and Sabrina Earls; and 5 great-grandchildren: Zoie, Izabella, Rayna, Ryan and Nicole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Earl M. Earls on Dec. 28, 1973; 2 sons: Tom C. Earls and Carl F. Earls; and a brother: Carl Forrest Hoover. Memorials may be made to . Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com. Service: Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Sat. Aug. 10, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates. Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019