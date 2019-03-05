Mary Edwards Mary Edwards, 95, of Belleville, Illinois, (formerly of Colver, Pennsylvania), passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, Illinois. Born Mary DeHaven in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania on May 4, 1923, Mary graduated from Ebensburg Cambria High School, Ebensburg, Pennsylvania in 1941. She married Russell Edwards of Colver, Pennsylvania in 1942. While Russell was home on leave from the U.S. Navy, Submarine Service, Pacific Theater, their son, Dennis, was born in 1943. Mary was a caring and selfless wife, mother, and grandmother. Her sweet smile and generous spirit made a friend of everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Russell E. Edwards in 2011, Parents, Clarence and Myrtle nee Rowles, DeHaven, 2 Sisters, Jean Lezzer, Olive Erhard. Mary is survived by her Son, Dennis Edwards of Belleville, IL, 2 Grandchildren, Blake Edwards of Tempe, AZ, Kyle Edwards of O'Fallon, IL, 3 Nieces and 1 Nephew. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Senior Community, 1021 West E Street, Belleville, IL 62220. Services: Will be held at Colver Presbyterian Church in Colver, Pennsylvania at a future date. Interment in the family plot will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield, Pennsylvania.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary