Mary Stewart Mary Elizabeth Stewart, 99, of O'Fallon, IL, born September 5th, 1920 passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 with family at her side. Mary is survived by her sister, Margaret Shafer (Clifford); her sons, Michael H. Stewart (Judy), David L. Stewart (Barbara), Kenneth E. Stewart (Noralie); her daughter, Jacqueline L. Brenner (Gerry); her grandchildren, Richard L. Stewart (Taylor), Angela Stanley (Kevin), Jeff Stewart, Morgan Mckee (Jason), Laurie Papproth (Derek), Nicole Mason (TY), Benjamin Stewart; and thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Frederick Lenz and Maria Carolina Oge; brothers, David J. Lenz, Charles (Doc) H. Lenz, Jack J. Lenz; and her grandchildren, Michael J Stewart, Christopher S. Stewart. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was an exceptionally giving woman whose focus was family and family reunions, and volunteering her time throughout her long life. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed embroidering in her spare time. Mary was continually involved in community outreach whether it be making stuff animals, or providing dictionaries for youth. Mary always had the wellbeing of others on her mind and was a proud member of the Enterprise Grange which is a volunteer organization focused on the betterment of their communities. Mary will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. Memorial contributions can be made to Illinois State Grange Youth and O'Fallon Food Pantry. Memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: A visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 from 5:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home with a Grange Ceremony at 7:00. Service: A service will be held on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020