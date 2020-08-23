1/
Mary Ellen Gruenenfelder
GRUENENFELDER - Mary Ellen Gruenenfelder, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her daughter's home in Saint Louis, MO. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Private Funeral Mass will be at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Food Pantry - Shriners Hospital or St. Judes Hospital for Children. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
