Mary Ellen LaRobardier Mary Ellen LaRobardier, nee Humphreys, age 83, of Belleville, IL, born on January 1, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mary Ellen was a retail clerk at Dillard's for many years. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL and an avid Cardinal baseball fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. LaRobardier; her parents, Phillip and Lillian, nee Newman, Humphreys; her 3 brothers, William, Phillip and John Humphreys; and her sister, Edwina Hutchinson. Mary Ellen is survived by her children, C. Craig (Cheryl) LaRobardier of Driftwood, TX, and Caronne "Carrie" LaRobardier of Collinsville, IL; her granddaughter, Gabrielle LaRobardier of Collinsville, IL and her nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in the form of masses to St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Service: A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019