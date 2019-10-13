Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LaRobardier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen LaRobardier


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen LaRobardier Obituary
Mary Ellen LaRobardier Mary Ellen LaRobardier, nee Humphreys, age 83, of Belleville, IL, born on January 1, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mary Ellen was a retail clerk at Dillard's for many years. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL and an avid Cardinal baseball fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. LaRobardier; her parents, Phillip and Lillian, nee Newman, Humphreys; her 3 brothers, William, Phillip and John Humphreys; and her sister, Edwina Hutchinson. Mary Ellen is survived by her children, C. Craig (Cheryl) LaRobardier of Driftwood, TX, and Caronne "Carrie" LaRobardier of Collinsville, IL; her granddaughter, Gabrielle LaRobardier of Collinsville, IL and her nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in the form of masses to St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Service: A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now