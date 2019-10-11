|
Mary Ellen Rushing Mary, nee Kurant, Rushing, died October 9, 2019, at the age of 69, in Maryville, IL. She was born August 22, 1950, in East St. Louis, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; Roger J. Kurant and Marian T. Kurant, nee Evans. She is survived by her children: Christine (Bill) Ford, and Lisa (Jason) Kent; three grandchildren, Brittany Ford, Nicholas Ford, and August Kent. Siblings: Kathy Davis, Sue Karracker, Julaine Kurant, and John Kurant. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, she loved shopping with her granddaughters and helping fundraise for their school activities. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and watched all the games In lieu of flowers the family wishes for memorial donations to be to or . Service: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with services beginning at 2:00 pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019