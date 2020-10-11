Mary Ellen Russell
April 3, 1944 - October 7, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Mary Ellen Russell, 76, of Belleville, IL, born April 3, 1944, in St. Louis, MO, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon IL.
Mary Ellen loved playing dominoes, embroidering, knitting, cats, and cooking. She enjoyed learning about history and always kept up on current events. She was well-versed in many areas, especially languages and art, and was excellent at tole painting eggs.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, John "Jack" and Evelyn, nee Traudt, Russell; and a beloved aunt, Mary Catherine Russell.
She is survived by her sister, Janet (Nick) Yung of St. Louis, MO;
her brother, Brian (Sandy) Russell of Crestwood, MO;
a nephew, Brian C. (Andi) Russell of Kansas City, MO;
and two great-nephews, Sean and Alex Russell.
Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Funeral: Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Nicholas Junker officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.