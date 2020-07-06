Mary Ellen Tanksley Mary Ellen Tanksley 89 of Granite City passed July 3, 2020 at Bria of Belleville. Born August 12, 1930 daughter of the late Raymond J. and Viola nee Sherman Young of E St. Louis. Married Charles Tanksley who passed in 2003. Survived by step children Rick (Pam) Tanksley and Diane Tanksley. Cousin Marie Kurkey of O'Fallon and Bill Sherman of Portland Or. , cousin Larry (Cynthia) Norsigian of Fairview Heights and many other nieces and nephews great and great great nieces and nephews. Preceded by parent's husband sisters Dorothy Norsigian and Deloris Patrick, nephews Steve, Vaharm and Vernon Norsigian and cousin Helen may Sherman. Burial Valley View Cemetery Edwardsville. Suggested memorial Holy Family Catholic Church where she was a devout and dedicated member. Visitation Wednesday July 8, 2020 9:30 am till 11am services time at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City IL. Fr. Steve Thompson officiating Social distancing will be practiced and face mask should be properly worn.



