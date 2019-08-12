|
Mary Ellen Yeager Mary Ellen Yeager, 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Sat. Aug. 10, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born July 28, 1936 in Marissa, IL to the late Velma (Noble) Cantlon and Joseph Henry North. She and George Kenneth Yeager Sr. were married Dec. 28, 1953 in Venice, IL. He preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2006. Mary had worked for Sandy's Wallpaper for 28 years. She was a member of the VFW Post 1300 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved her flowers, playing bingo and going to the boat as well as traveling and visiting with friends. She is survived by 6 children: Sue Ellen Mayes, Karen (Boyd Clark) Hamilton of Granite City, Alice (Lloyd) Clark of Wilsonville, IL, George Kenneth Yeager Jr. of Granite City, David Allen (Kim) Yeager of Houston, TX and Angela (Kenneth) Wingrove of Granite City; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a brother: Gary Lee (Jane) North of Pontoon Beach; a sister: Carolyn (Lewis) Wood of Pontoon Beach; lots of nieces and nephews and was loved by all. She was also survived by her very dear lifelong friends, Cecil and Alice Furtch. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Memorials may be made to . Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com Visitation: will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tues. Aug. 13, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory Funeral: services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday August 4, 2019 with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates. Arrangements handled by WOJSTROM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2019