Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winstanley Baptist Church
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Winstanley Baptist Church
Mary Ellison


1929 - 2019
Mary Ellison Obituary
Mary Ellison Mary Sue Ellison, nee Brooks, 90 of O'Fallon, IL, born Monday, April 29, 1929, in Cooter, MO, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence in O'Fallon, IL. Mary was a 1st Grade Teacher for Signal Hill Grade School, District 181, when she retired in 1984 after 34 years of teaching. She was a member of Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL, a charter member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, and a member with the Retired Teachers of Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ellison; parents, Emory and Susie, nee Patrick, Brooks; brother, Frank Brooks; sisters, Geneva Bare and Mildred Sellers. Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca Ann Stokes (Robert Piker) of Belleville, IL; granddaughter, Patricia L. Lyles (Dennis Lloyd) of O'Fallon, IL; great~grandchildren, James T. (Marielle) Lyles III, Samuel D. Lyles and Tiffany (Trevor) Kelly; great~great~grandchildren, Brayden Kelly, Morgyn Kelly, Trenton Piker and Sydney Piker. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation: Visitation 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL and on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Winstanley Baptist Church from 10:00 -11:00 am. Service: Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 25, 2019, at Winstanley Baptist Church, in Fairview Heights, IL, with Dr.Timothy Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
