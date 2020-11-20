Mary Evanko
September 19, 1930 - November 13, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Mary Louise Evanko, 90, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away on November 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Louise, as she was known to her family and friends, was born September 19, 1930, in Portageville, MO to the late Jesse and Almeda Collard.
Louise retired from K-Mart as Personnel Manager having risen from part-time checker to HR manager of the Collinsville and Belleville, IL stores. She enjoyed gardening, both flowers, and vegetables, working in her yard almost all year long up until her death. She created a backyard English garden of which she was very proud. Her homemade salsa, made completely from ingredients grown in her garden, was a favorite of all who tasted it. Louise was a passionate reader and imbued the love of books in both her children from an early age. Prior to starting at K-Mart in 1970, Louise was a homemaker and former legal secretary at Lewis & Rice in St. Louis.
Louise and Frank were well-traveled in their retirement, having been to Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Vatican, Scandinavia, Russia, North Africa, Central America and the Panama Canal, and Hawaii, as well as extensive travels throughout the U.S.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank. She is survived by her son Lyndon Evanko of Belleville, IL, her daughter Karen Evanko of Collinsville, IL, and brothers-in-law Norman Jurgens and Maurice Hardwick along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. www.herrfuneral.com
There will be no visitation. Per request, cremation will be accorded.