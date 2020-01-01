Home

Maryville Memorial Funeral Home
Mary Louise Evon Mary Louise Evon, nee Prasuhn, 96, born May 31, 1923 in East St. louis, IL passed away peacefully December 26, 2019 in Maryville, TN. Mary graduated from Signal Hill Elementary School and East St. Louis Senior High School. She was a past Queen of Job's Daughters Bethel 20 and a past president of The East St. Louis Wednesday Club. She married in 1943 and lived in Belleville 54 years before moving to Stone Mountain, GA in 1986. She relocated to Knoxville, TN in 2007. During the years immediately after high school, Mary worked as a legal secretary. Later, she was secretary to the Executive Director of the Missouri Historical Society in St. Louis. While living in Georgia, she was a secretary at the Atlanta Historical Society, but her passion was volunteer work at Humane Societies in Atlanta and Knoxville. She loved animals and was a pet owner throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Don C. Evon, Sr.; parents Walter H. and Hattie L. nee Karle, Prasuhn; brother Walter F. Prasuhn; nephew Robert T. Prasuhn. She is survived by her son Don C. Evon, Jr. of Maryville, TN; former daughter-in-law Judy Evon; grandson Don C. Evon III (Wendy); granddaughter Cory D. George; great grandsons Owen and Wes Evon, all of Knoxville, TN. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Belleville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
