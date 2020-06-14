Mary Foran
Mary Foran Mary Lou Foran, nee Bell, 77, of Mascoutah, IL, born December 13, 1942, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence Mrs. Foran previously worked as the general manager of Dollar General in Mascoutah, IL. She was a former member of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ order and was a cottage mother at Angel Guardian Orphanage in Chicago, IL. Mary Lou formerly served as Sacristan at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah. She was a member of the Swansea Women of the Moose Lodge #53. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Edward G. Foran, whom she married on March 23, 1974, and who died on December 11, 2006; her parents, Aloysius F. and Estelle L., nee Robert, Bell; a brother, Frank Degenhardt; a sister, Ruth Ann Siebert; and a sister-in-law, Betty Ann (Tom) Ganey. Surviving are four sons, Alan (Jaclyn) Foran of Belleville, IL, Christopher Foran and dear friend Jillian Shadden of Belleville, IL, Gary (Kari) Foran of Fayetteville, IL, and Keith Foran of Belleville, IL; 11 grandchildren, Brittney, Johnathan, Logan, Zack, Killian, Kara, Krystan, Garytt, Zoe, Joey, and Jaiden; two sisters, Gloria Miller of Swansea, IL, and Sister Shirley Bell P.H.J.C.; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Partelow of Belleville, IL, and Alice (Larry) Kopp of St. Louis, MO; a brother-in-law, Leroy Siebert; and nieces and nephews. Special thanks are extended to Karen Sebastiao for all her love and support. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, or to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private visitation and funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be held at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.
