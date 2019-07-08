|
MARY FRANCES BREUNIG SABO - Mary Frances Breunig Sabo, nee Luppold, 84, of Lively Grove, IL,passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Visitation will be 4-8p Tue, July 9, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home and 9-11a Wed, July 10, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wed, July 10, at St. Luke Catholic Church with burial at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL. Arr. by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 8, 2019