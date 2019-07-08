Mary Frances Breunig Sabo Mary Frances Breunig Sabo, nee Luppold, 84, of Lively Grove, IL, born December 23, 1934, in Case, MO, reunited with the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, July 5, 2019, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Catholic Church, at her home, with her caring husband Thomas by her side. Mary was the loving wife of Raymond Breunig until his death on April 19, 1983, after a battle with cancer. She spent many years devoted to raising her family. Once her children were grown, she spent 15 years working as the fabric department manager at the Belleville Wal-Mart prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Luke's Parish and was a lector, a Eucharistic Minister, and member of the Perpetual Help Society at the church. She was a member of the Khoury League Auxiliary, the South Side Auxiliary, and the pastoral team at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. She co-founded Starting Over, a group for widows and widowers, in 1990, where she eventually met her husband Thomas Sabo, of Lively Grove, IL. Mary and Tom wed on August 11, 2001, built a home in Lively Grove, and enjoyed the fresh air and beautiful flowers. They were most recently parishioners at St. Liborious Parish in St. Libory. Together, Mary and Tom had an ever-growing family that brought her immense joy. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Raymond J. Breunig; her parents, Carlie and Anita, nee Wilding, Luppold; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Hoffmann. Surviving are her husband of 17 years, Thomas A. Sabo; two siblings, Eugene (Leng) Luppold and Judith Hoffmann; her children, Jeffrey (Viola) Breunig, Ronald (Patti) Breunig, Stephen (Jill) Breunig, Janet (Steve) Martin, and Robert (Denise) Breunig; her grandchildren, Heather (Jay) Barker, Ian (Amber) Breunig, Carrie (Eric) Berrong, Meghan (Brian) Bashwiner, Elizabeth (Joe) Rujawitz, Allison Breunig, Thomas (Shayn) Foley, Christopher Breunig, Nicholas Breunig, Madisen Breunig, Emily Breunig, Nathan Martin, and Luke Breunig; 13 great-grandchildren; her step-children, Kevin (Janet) Sabo, Thomas G. (Pam) Sabo III, Stephen (Sheryl) Sabo, Douglas (Angela) Sabo, Marc (Stephanie) Sabo, and Bryan Sabo (friend Sarah); her 15 step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or St. Louis Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. James Margason officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 8, 2019