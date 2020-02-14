Home

Mary Frances Lachmiller Mary Frances Lachmiller, age 79, of Belleville, IL, born on August 23, 1940 in Belleville, IL died on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence. She was married to her sweetheart and best Friend Raymond for over 40 years and they had 3 sons, Stevie, Scott & Eric and she has two grandchildren.Ray was in the Air Force for 30 years and they traveled to many wonderful places including the Azores, Philippines and Hawaii, but they chose Belleville as their home. Fran & Ray had a wonderful sharing marriage and they both shared the love for horses, cars and traveling. Mary was an entrepreneurial business woman with ten years as a Mary Kay Consultant and then went on to open a successful sewing equipment and alteration business (Color Concepts) for fifteen years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lachmiller; her sons, Steven Harlow Lachmiller and Scott William Lachmiller; and her parents, Stephen A. and Elizabeth S. Sloger. Mary is survived by her son, Raymond Eric (Jennifer) Lachmiller; her grandchildren, Amanda Ganoe and Lucenda Ganoe; and dear friends, Jeanne and Kevin Walk. Memorials may be made to masses at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL or the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Interment will follow in Green Mount Protestant Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020
