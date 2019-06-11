Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winstanley Baptist Church
Fairview Hgts., IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Winstanley Baptist Church
Fairview Hgts., IL
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Roland Cemetery
Fredonia, KY
Mary Garrison Obituary
Mary Louise Garrison Mary Louise Garrison, nee Askew, 83, of Swansea, Illinois, born Wednesday, June 19, 1935, in Model, TN, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Shiloh in Shiloh, Illinois. Mary was a retired secretary and a member of Winstanley Baptist Church Fairview Heights, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her first husband, R.D. "Jack" Baker; son, Kevin Baker; brother, Bobby Askew; sister, Ann Major and a grandson, Michael Holland. Surviving are her husband, Rev. Wendell Garrison of Swansea, IL; children, Mike (Lola) Baker of Lexington, KY, Karen (Rocky) Holland of Orlando, FL, Greg (Joni) Garrison of O'Fallon, IL, Ruth (Robert) Tramm of West Warwick, RI and Mary Ann Quinley of Louisville, KY; daughter-in-law, Nancy Baker of Fischers, IN; sister, Lynda (James) Harper of Louisville, IL; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Winstanley Baptist Church or the . Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Hgts., IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Winstanley Baptist Church, with Dr. Timothy Gibson and Rev. Wendell Garrison officiating. Burial will be at Roland Cemetery in Fredonia, KY at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 11, 2019
