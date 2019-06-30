Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Mary Gianino Obituary
Mary Gianino Mary H. Gianino, nee Carrico, age 69, of Highland, IL, born on November 18, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Mary owned Movie Mania Video and a tanning business. She was a car salesperson at Bob Brockland Pontiac. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael W. Gianino; her parents, Leo and Hallie, nee Alvey, Carrico; her brothers, Tom Carrico and Robert Carrico, and her sister, Ann Carrico. She is survived by her children, Scott M. (Corina) Gianino of Maryville, IL, Kristen R. Gianino (Jay Dranter) of Yorkville, IL, and Karrie M. Gianino (Zac Parker) of Valmeyer, IL; her brother Eddie (Barbara) Carrico; and her sisters-in-law, Deanna Carrico of O'Fallon, IL, and Dorothy Carrico of Cahokia, IL. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be made expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 30, 2019
