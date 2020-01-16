|
GIBBONS - Sister Mary Gabriel Gibbons, 82, passed away January 13, 2020, at St. Francis Convent Infirmary in Alton, IL. Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020, from 3pm until the time of the Wake Service at 7:30pm, at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Convent Chapel. Arrangements handled by Staten-Fine Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020