Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staten-Fine Funeral Home
220 Court Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-8641
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:30 PM
the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr
St. George, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
the Convent Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gibbons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gibbons Sr.

Send Flowers
Mary Gibbons Sr. Obituary
GIBBONS - Sister Mary Gabriel Gibbons, 82, passed away January 13, 2020, at St. Francis Convent Infirmary in Alton, IL. Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020, from 3pm until the time of the Wake Service at 7:30pm, at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Convent Chapel. Arrangements handled by Staten-Fine Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -