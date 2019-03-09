|
MARY ANN GRAFF- Mary Graff , 69, of Campbell Hill, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Visitation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, where friends may call on Saturday from 5 pm until 8pm and on Sunday from 7:30 am until 11 am, then from 1 pm until 2 pm at the church. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Campbell Hill, with Minister Deb Rathert officiating. Burial will follow at St. Luke's Lutheran Cemetery, Campbell Hill.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019
