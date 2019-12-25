|
|
|
HARTMANN- Mary Verna Hartmann, nee Clark , 87, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, October 3, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019. Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
