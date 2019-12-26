|
Mary Hartmann Mary Verna Hartmann, nee Clark , 87, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, October 3, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Shiloh in IL. She graduated from St. Theresa's Academy in 1950 and worked as a legal secretary, office manager and real estate agent. She loved music, liked to read, play cards and go to the casinos. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church Belleville IL, and a proud member of the American Business Women's Association. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Hartmann whom died December 17, 2006 parents, Ralph and Thelma, nee Boyer, Clark; brothers, Bernard and Ralph "Bud" Clark; sister, Virginia Czech. Surviving are her children, Tom (Lisa) Hartmann Bob (Gloria) Hartmann Mike (Marci) Hartmann grandchildren, Emily (Tom), Natalie (Mark), Brett, Jescel (Charlyn), Michael (Katrina), Rachelle, Marielle (James), Jamie (Sean), Jordan, Andrew, Hunter; great -grandchildren, Levi, Hayden, Gavyn, Gabriel and Ava. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019