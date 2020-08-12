Mary Hassler Mary Ruth Hassler, 95, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born March 12, 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Joseph P. Hassler Sr. and the late Ruth Mary (Spain) Hassler. She was a bookkeeper with IBEW Local #309 in Collinsville with 25 years of dedicated service and had previously worked for Madison County Housing Authority for several years. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and was a member of the Eta Chapter Phi Tau Omega Sorority where she had served as a Past National President. She was also an associate of The Sisters of Devine Providence since 1989 and had held a leadership position for four years. Mary was a creative writer, enjoyed her days of traveling and had a love of animals and cherished her cats and dogs throughout the years. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Lois Hassler Jr. of Springfield, Illinois; several nieces; nephews; special friend, Sister Barbara McMullen of Granite City; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Hordesky and Betty Paterson. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. www.irwinchapel.com
Visitation: In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Service: A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.