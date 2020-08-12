1/1
Mary Hassler
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hassler Mary Ruth Hassler, 95, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born March 12, 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Joseph P. Hassler Sr. and the late Ruth Mary (Spain) Hassler. She was a bookkeeper with IBEW Local #309 in Collinsville with 25 years of dedicated service and had previously worked for Madison County Housing Authority for several years. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and was a member of the Eta Chapter Phi Tau Omega Sorority where she had served as a Past National President. She was also an associate of The Sisters of Devine Providence since 1989 and had held a leadership position for four years. Mary was a creative writer, enjoyed her days of traveling and had a love of animals and cherished her cats and dogs throughout the years. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Lois Hassler Jr. of Springfield, Illinois; several nieces; nephews; special friend, Sister Barbara McMullen of Granite City; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Hordesky and Betty Paterson. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Service: A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Irwin Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved