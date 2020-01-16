|
|
|
HEGGER- Mary Louise Hegger, age 92, of Breese, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese. Arr. by Moss Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020