Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Funeral Home
535 North 5th Street
Breese, IL 62230
(618) 526-7144
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hegger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hegger

Send Flowers
Mary Hegger Obituary
HEGGER- Mary Louise Hegger, age 92, of Breese, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese. Arr. by Moss Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -