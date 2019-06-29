Mary Heimann Mary Josephine Heimann, age 68 of Damiansville passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Redbud, Illinois on February 13, 1951, the daughter of Cyril and Ruth (Schneider) Gravot. She married Paul Heimann at St. Damian Catholic Church on February 2, 2002 and he survives in Damiansville. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Rachel Burke and husband Ty of the Florida Keys; her son Chad Travous of Albers; her siblings: Gene Gravot and wife Linda of Palmyra, MO, Dave Gravot and wife Debbie of Smithton, LuAnn Jollenbeck and husband Richard of Mascoutah, Betty Determan and husband Tom of New Baden, and Dennis Gravot of Fairview Heights; former spouse Roger Travous of Mascoutah; her In-laws: Sister Margaret Heimann ASC of Ruma, Arlene Korte of Damiansville, Alvina Dierkes of Germantown, Jonella Spihlmann and husband Maurice of Germantown, Jane Molitor and husband Marvin of Germantown, and Donaleen Berberich of Lebanon; a special nephew Keith Korte as well as many other nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father Ruth and Cyril Gravot; mother-in-law and father-in-law Estella and Aloys Heimann; brothers-in-law: Herb Dierkes and Louis Korte. Mary was a member of St. Damian Parish. She was very quick with math and numbers which proved useful during her career in banking. She started with General Bank and stayed through many mergers and buyouts, before finally retiring from Bank of America. She later worked for Leo Micieki Insurance Company. She was known for many things some of which include being a phenomenal baker, being very personable and extremely thoughtful, having impeccable respect for people and animals, and growing beautiful flowers. Some of her favorite daily routines were to make her way around Albers meeting and greeting everyone at local businesses and taking long rides down to the timber and bottoms. She loved taking pictures of nature and her family. Memorials made in memory of Mary are suggested to St. Damian Building and Maintenance Fund or to the charity of donor's choice and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville with Rev. Anthony Onyango officiating. Interment will follow at St. Damian Cemetery. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019 and on Monday from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM all at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 29, 2019