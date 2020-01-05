|
Mary Henry Mary Sue Henry, 81, of Collinsville, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Born April 4th, 1938 in Peach Orchard, Missouri to the late Paul and Gladys (Grills) Patton. Survivors include sons, Keith (Elaine) Woodruff of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Will (Dale) Henry of Flagstaff, Arizona, Jeff (Jennifer) Henry of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Ashley (Andrea) Henry of Collinsville, Illinois, and daughters DeAnna (Bill) Hughen of Belleville, Illinois, and Joelene (Randy) Denny of Collinsville, Illinois, 16 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Paul and Gladys Patton, husbands, Joe Henry and Bob Woodruff, brothers Glen and Gerald Patton, and sisters Barbara Webb and Carolyn Patton. Mary Sue was an active member of Navigation Church (formerly Son Life Church). She delivered Meals on Wheels, was a chaplain at Anderson Hospital, served as a Bible and Family Living Teacher at Son Life Christian School, and as a Young Women's leader of the Masters Commission, was a faithful prayer group member, and part of the senior women's Nav group. With 35+ years at one church the list of volunteer positions, the amount of lives touched and kingdom impact will be felt for generations to come. Visitation: Friends gathered with the family Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9:30-11:30 am at Navigation Church, 1205 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: The funeral service was conducted at 11:30 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Navigation Church, 1205 Vandalia (Hwy.159), Collinsville, IL 62234.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020