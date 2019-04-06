|
|
|
MARY ANN HERR- Mary Ann Herr, 71, of Belleville, IL, died April 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm April 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9:30-10:30 am Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m.on April 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral. Private burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019
