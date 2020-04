HERZING- Mary L. Herzing, 67 of Granite City passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. In celebration of Mary's life, visitation will be on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.

