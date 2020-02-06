|
Mary Hillmer Mary Jean Hillmer of Granite City passed January 18, 2020 at her home. Daughter of the late Herman Huxel and Ruth McReynolds born Sept ember 24, 1926 in Granite City Married the late Dr. Kenneth Hillmer DDS. November 17, 1950 in Granite City Survived by daughters Patricia Hillmer and Pamela (Michael) Allen of Granite City Granddaughter Alexandria Jean ( Jordan )Laukhuf of Belleville Preceded by sister Betty Ruth Huxel R.N for Dr. Cliff Byers in Madison for many years. Service: There will be a gathering February 15, 2020 at Jerry's Cafeteria in Granite City 4pm. The interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates. THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOMES
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020