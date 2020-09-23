Sr. Mary Jane Schrage Sr. Mary Jane (Mary Victor) Schrage, ASC, 85, of Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Ruma Center, Ruma, Illinois, died peacefully at 3:50 pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Ruma Center. She had been professed for 67 years. She was one of six children born to the late William and Alma (nee Goestenkors) Schrage on August 14, 1935 in St. Rose, Illinois. She received her bachelor of science in Radiologic Technology from Saint Louis University in 1960. She held certificates in Computed Tomography, Abdomen and Obstetrics, Nuclear Safety, Specialty of Carotid Duplex and was a Diagnostic Medical Sonographer. She taught primary grades at St. Bruno in Pinckneyville, Illinois, but her primary ministry in various areas of Radiology. She had worked at St. Vincent (now Taylorville) Memorial Hospital in Taylorville, Illinois and had worked for almost 30 years at St. Clement (now Red Bud Regional) Hospital in Red Bud, Illinois. She had been a clinical instructor for students in radiology from Belleville Area College (now Southwestern Illinois College), taught at St. Clement; and more than 20 years at St. John Mercy Medical in St. Louis, Missouri. In 2013, she moved to Ruma Center to begin Living Mission in later life. In recent years, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and creating greeting cards. She had an artistic eye for beauty and a talent for photography. She was known by her soft voice, gentle spirit and commitment to community prayer. Survivors includes 2 Sisters: Anna Kampwerth and Victoria (Thomas) Book; 1 Brother: Linus (Emilie) Schrage; Several Nieces and Nephews and the ASC sisters of the U.S. Region. Preceded in death by: Parents, 1 Brother - William (Verena) Schrage, 1 Sister - Patricia (Alphonse) VonderHaar, and 1 Brother- in-law Andrew Kampwerth. Donations in memory of Sr. Mary Jane Schrage may be sent to the ASC Retirement Fun, 4233 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63109 or online at www.adorers.org
"Support our Ministries" COVID-19 precautions allow only sisters at the Ruma Center to attend formal prayer for Sister Mary Jane. Burial will follow in the Ruma Center cemetery. Service: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Ruma Center for family and friends at a later date. Pechacek Funeral Home Red Bud, Illinois