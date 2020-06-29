MARY JO PECK, 75, of Glen Carbon passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Fountain View Manor in Granite City. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel. In celebration of Mary's life, funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 North Main Street in Glen Carbon with Fr. Patrick Gibbons officiating.



