Mary Jo Utz Mary Jo Utz, née Breese, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on April 18, 2020 at the age of 74. She was a dedicated mom and wife, and an A+ grandma. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her beloved parents and namesakes Mary and Joe Breese, her granddaughter Grace Pearl Utz, and her dear friend Beverly Widel Bennett--all with whom we know she is now rejoicing. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, John Howard "Jack" Utz; her three children: James Joseph "Jim" Utz (Robin), John Todd Utz (Marnie), and Amanda Lynn Utz; her granddaughters: Hannah Carolyn Utz and Ruby Zawadi Utz; her brother Patrick Breese (Cindy); her aunt Donna Schilling; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law for the last half a century who became her own sisters and brothers: Doris and Ken Barks, Cindy Bueschel Breese, Mary Kay and Mike McPherson, Carmen and Bill Utz, and Rose and Richard (deceased) Utz; her son, daughter, and grandsons of the heart: Andy, Kindel, Joey, and Danny McPherson; dozens of Barks, Breese, Kanter, McPherson, Schilling, and Utz cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews who regarded her as an "extra grandma"; best friend through the ages Ellen Senderling-Steen; and numerous other folks--young and old--who Mary Jo cared for deeply and considered part of her "framily." Mary Jo was one of a kind--she touched so many lives and will be sorely missed. She was an enthusiastically positive, supportive person who always came from a place of "yes," and she made room for anyone that wanted to be a part of her life. She would do anything for you and go anywhere with you. Mary Jo loved parties, music, plays, the ocean, basset hounds, and spending time with the people she cared about. She ached to travel and take "grand adventures." Mary Jo was born on November 11, 1945 at Jefferson Barracks then moved to Bremerhaven, Germany, where her father was based with the U.S. Army. After spending several years overseas, the family returned to Illinois where Mary Jo graduated with the Granite City High School Class of 1963. She came of age in St. Louis during the heyday of Rock and Roll -- her first concert was Herman's Hermits and The Who at the Kiel Opera House in the summer of 1967. Mary Jo listened and danced to music often, encouraging her children to do the same. She loved The Rolling Stones, Bob Seger, and Cher, but her favorite band Aerosmith made famous a lyric that framed Mary Jo's philosophy of life: "Dream until your dreams come true." Mary Jo wished to be cremated and, fittingly, her ashes scattered across the ocean. A celebration of life will be held this summer after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity close to Mary Jo's heart, the Guardian Angel Basset Rescue. Donations can be made in Mary Jo's honor via the Facebook page or website bassetrescue.org, or by mailing a check with her name on the memo line to 108 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 288, Dwight, IL 60420.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.