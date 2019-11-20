|
Mary Ellen Junker Mary Ellen Junker, nee Morck, 76, of Swansea, IL, born September 1, 1943, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at The Colonnade Senior Living, O'Fallon, IL. Mrs. Junker worked as the secretary for the Development Coordinator at Althoff Catholic High School before her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, a parish lector, and the St. Peregrine representative at the church. Mary Ellen was a teacher for more than 25 years at St. Mary's Catholic Parish School of Religion. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Mark Junker, whom she married on April 28, 1962, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and who died on February 4, 2019; her parents, John and Viola, nee Ward, Morck; and two brothers-in-law, David Junker and Frank Geolat. Surviving are three sons, Jeffrey (Beth) Junker of Belleville, IL, Kurt (Renee) Junker of Swansea, IL, and Bradley Junker (Eddie Inlow) of Caseyville, IL; one daughter, Lori Lynn (David) Zeiter of Belleville, IL; eight grandchildren, Ellie, Cole, and Brooke Junker, Zachary and Zoe Zeiter, Taylor and Grant Junker, and Oliver Junker Inlow; a sister, Diane (Thomas) Fritzinger of San Antonio, TX; three brothers-in-law, Michael (Mary Jo) Junker of Ruma, IL, Stephen (Jacquie) Junker of Belleville, IL, Gregory (Renee) Junker of Belleville, IL; three sisters-in-law, Janice Geolat of Hecker, IL, Sue Ellen (Larry) Christ of Burlington, IA, and Judy Junker of Littleton, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Father Nicholas Junker officiating. Cremation services will follow the Mass. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL, at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019