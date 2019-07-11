Mary Ellen Kavaliunas Mary Ellen Kavaliunas, 85, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Mary Ellen was born October 21, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL to Clifton and Mercedes (Jacobs) Lochmann. She married George J. Kavaliunas on November 3, 1951 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2017. Mary Ellen worked as the owner and secretary for Lochmann Agency. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville for many years and served on several committees. She also served several offices in her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, of 60 years. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for her family and many friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tom Lochmann and several uncles, aunts and nephews. Surviving are her two children, Christine Seymore of Aurora, CO and William (Pamela) Kavaliunas of Collinsville, IL; five grandchildren Christopher Kavaliunas of Maryville, IL, Laurie Bradley of Denver, CO, Eric Seymore of Aurora, CO, Shawn Kavaliunas of Caseyville, IL and Bradley Seymore of Colorado Springs, CO; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Lee Ann (Roger) Conner; four sister-in-laws, Maureen Lochmann, Mary Ann Geno, Rose Marie(Tom) Brennan and Judy (Richard) McKenna; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: A visitation for Mary Ellen will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: A funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 11, 2019