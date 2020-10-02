1/1
Mary Kay Grant
Mary Kay Grant Mary Kay Grant, nee Delaney, 55, of Pierron, IL, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. Mary Kay was born August 10, 1965, to Richard and Mary (nee Pruess) Delaney, in St. Louis, MO. On August 16, 1986, she married Thomas Grant, in Granite City, IL. She enjoyed camping, boating, and ATV riding. Mary Kay also loved to bakeshe was known especially for her cookies. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her mother, Mary Delaney, Highland, IL; husband, Thomas Grant, Pierron, IL; children, Jeremy (Kelly) Grant, Highland, IL, and Stephanie Grant, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Aiden Hultz, Delaney Hultz, Ricky (April) Swift, Vince (significant other Kim Torres) Greer, Jordan (fiancé Cheyla Lesiewicz) Greer, Keith Greer, Brett Greer; great grandchildren, Maximum & Colton; brothers, William Delaney, St. Louis, MO, Matthew Delaney, Vienna, IL, Richard Debantier, St. Louis, MO; sisters, Debra Delaney, Paducah, KY, and Donna Shrum, Granite City, IL; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Delaney. Visitation: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 10:00 am 12:00 noon, at Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral Service: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 12:00 noon, at Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Interment: Valhalla Cemetery, Godfrey, IL. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2020.
